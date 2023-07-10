Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle becomes first transgender model to win

Miss Netherlands 2023 just crowned its first-ever transgender model. Rikkie Valerie Kolle becomes the first transgender model in history to win the coveted title of Miss Netherlands as the pageant took place over the weekend. Second in line is Nathalie Mogbelzada from Amsterdam. Meanwhile, other remarkable wins from the pageant are Habiba Mostafa who won the title of Miss Congeniality, and Lou Dirchs who won the title of Miss Social Media.

Rikki is a 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan model and actress from Breda. Rikkie will now go on to represent the Netherlands in the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe 2023 pageant. An LGBTQ representative, Rikkie aspires to be a voice and role model for the queer community, and urged them to follow their dreams.

After the win, the queer model shared a few pictures of her winning moment from the Miss Netherlands pageant. She also shared a video of her winning moment. Rikki captioned the images, “I did it”.

Rikkie is only the second transgender contestant ever to participate in the beauty pageant, and the first to win. The first transgender model to participate in this beauty pageant was Angela Ponce from Spain, who made history in 2018.

Rikkie to champion queer rights

In an interview, Rikkie spoke of dedicating her career to uplifting the queer community, speaking of their struggles and their challenges, and urging them to follow their passion. Rikkie spoke about the challenges that the queer community faces in terms of social acceptance, job opportunities, financial independence, and more. She spoke about dreaming of a world where the the queer are not considered ‘the other’ and face no rejection whatsoever.