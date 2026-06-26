/Meet top 5 youngest players to debut for India

From Piyush Chawla to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five youngest players to debut for India. This list also includes Maninder Singh, Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh
At just 15 years and 91 days old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line to become India's youngest-ever international debutant if he gets a chance during the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. Although he did not feature in the first T20I, the teenage batter is widely expected to receive his maiden India cap later in the series.
The record is currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989.
Piyush Chawla made his international debut for India against England on 9 Mar, 2006, at just 17 years and 75 days of age. He went on to play 25 international matches, taking 43 wickets across formats.
Parthiv became India’s youngest Test wicketkeeper when he made his debut against England in 2002 at the age of 17 years and 152 days. He later went on to have a long career in domestic cricket and the IPL.
The left-arm spinner made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1982 at the age of 17 years and 193 days. Considered one of India’s most promising young talents, he went on to represent the country in 35 Tests and 59 ODIs.
The off-spinner made his Test debut against Australia in 1998 at the age of 17 years and 288 days. Harbhajan later became one of India’s most successful bowlers, taking over 700 international wickets.