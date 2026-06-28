/Nijiro Murakami case: Alice in Borderland star breaks silence over assault allegations, shares official statement

After reports emerged that Nijiro Murakami has been accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, leading to an investigation that has drawn widespread attention in Japan and internationally, the Alice in Borderland actor has reacted to it for the first time. The actor has issued an official statement addressing the matter.

What did Nijiro Murakami say about the allegations?

Taking to his X profile, Nijiro Murakami addressed the assault allegations he is facing and apologised

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for the inconvenience he has caused everyone. He wrote, "I would like to express my sincerest apologies for the considerable concern and inconvenience I have caused to everyone involved and to all fans and supporters."

“For the sake of those who have always stood by me, I will address the circumstances surrounding this matter in my own words in the near future,” he concluded. Netizens took to the comment section to express their views after he broke his silence over the matter.

One user wrote, "I am glad you’re taking responsibility publicly, but I hope your most sincere apology goes to your gf. I also hope you take real accountability through your actions. however, I want to hear your story, and I'll be waiting for it. But I think I'll never look at you the same way again." Another user wrote, "Apologise to the victim, not us. We're not the one who got beaten up so bad it took a whole month to recover." “I can distinguish between my personal life and my career. So I will continue to follow you,” wrote the third user.

The response comes after the actor was referred to Tokyo prosecutors over allegations that he assaulted and physically abused his ex-girlfriend on multiple occasions between March and May 2024 at his home in Shibuya.

What do we know about Nijiro Murakami?

Born in Tokyo to actor Jun Murakami and singer Ua, Nijiro Murakami was raised by his mother after his parents divorced when he was nine. He lived in Okinawa and spent time studying in Montreal, Canada. He made his debut in 2014 as the lead in Still the Water, which competed for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The role even earned him a Best Newcomer award.

He is a highly decorated Japanese actor, earning Best Newcomer awards for Destruction Babies and a Japan Academy Film Prize nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Last of the Wolves (2021).