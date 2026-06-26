/Alice in Borderland actor Nijiro Murakami faces assault allegations: Report

Nijiro Murakami, best known for his role in the popular show Alice in Borderland, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor has landed in legal trouble after reports of him facing assault allegations have surfaced on the internet. The actor's agency has also responded to the allegations, as the situation remains under public scrutiny.

Nijiro Murakami faces assault allegations?

As per several Japanese media outlets, including Nikkan Sports, it was stated that Murakami is facing allegations of inflicting serious injuries by beating the face of a woman he was dating at the time in his Shibuya, Tokyo home in 2024. He has reportedly admitted to the charges. In addition, he has been transferred to the Prosecution Service on charges of injuring his girlfriend.

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The media reported, "Murakami Nijiro beat his girlfriend four times. He is accused of grabbing the woman's hair and slamming her head against a window, as well as striking her face, causing serious injuries requiring more than one month of medical treatment." According to Japanese legal procedures, transferring the case file does not mean the suspect has been arrested or convicted. This is a procedure for the police to forward the investigation results to the prosecutor for review, while the suspect remains out on bail. The prosecutor's office will then decide whether or not to prosecute.

So far, Murakami and his management company have not issued an official statement. Production companies have also not announced whether the incident will affect the projects the actor is currently involved in.

All about Nijiro Murakami

Nijiro Murakami is the son of actor Jun Murakami and singer Ua. His parents divorced when he was nine years old, and he grew up with his mother, stepfather, and three younger half-siblings. He made his debut in 2014 portraying the main role of Kaito in the film Still the Water, which received several accolades.