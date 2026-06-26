/Is Rajinikanth's Dharman inspired by the Hollywood series Good Doctor? Director reacts

Makers recently shared the first look of Rajinikanth's Dharman, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Along with curiosity, the announcement has also led to rumours that the project is based on the popular medical drama The Good Doctor. But is that true? Director Ashwath Marimuthu took to social media to address the speculation.

What's the rumour?

The rumours began after an X user alleged that producer Raaj Kamal Films International had secured the remake rights to the American series and was adapting it as Dharman. The post quickly gained traction among fans, promoting the filmmaker to react to the matter.

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Director reacts

On Friday, Ashwath took to his X to respond to the speculation, and wrote, "Fake News!," making it clear that the Rajinikanth-starrer is not an adaptation of the television series.

Why the film changed multiple directors

Earlier, Rajinikanth addressed why several filmmakers were considered at different stages before the makers ultimately settled on Ashwath Marimuthu.

"First, we wanted to do a film with Ravikumar. It didn’t work out, so we finalised Sundar C. But he had other projects that were delayed, so he told us he’s stepping away. Then we decided on Cibi Chakravarthi," he revealed. "The story is very good, but it’s a sensitive subject. It’s about a nuclear scientist…about nuclear weapons. Shooting was to take place in Afghanistan and Russia. It’s a nice subject, but very sensitive and time-consuming. So, we postponed the project and finalised the film with Ashwath Marimuthu."

About Dharman

Helmed by Ashwath, the upcoming film is backed by Kamal Haasan. Initially called Thalaivar 173, production began on June 25. The cast also features Simran and Raashi Khanna in key roles alongside Rajnikanth. Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography is given to Niketh Bommi, while editing will be handled by Pradeep E Ragav. And action sequences are being designed by stunt duo Anbariv.