Who was Dillip Ray? Veteran cinematographer dies at 72



Dillip Ray, a veteran cinematographer in Odia cinema, passed away at the age of 72 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday night after battling a brief illness. He had reportedly suffered a brain stroke before being rushed to the hospital.

Dillip Ray dies at 72

Renowned for his technical expertise and artistic vision, Ray has worked in several feature films, documentaries and television. Over several decades, he was active in Odia, Bengali and Chhattisgarhi film industries.

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Several political leaders and members of the film fraternity paid tribute to the cinematographer, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He took to his social media and wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of distinguished cinematographer Dillip Ray. His extraordinary artistic contributions to enriching the Odia film world will always remain memorable. His departure is an irreparable loss to our world of art and culture."

"I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members while praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul," he added.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid tribute to the cinematographer, saying, "I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear the news of the demise of Dilip Ray, the renowned cinematographer of Odisha. His unparalleled contributions to enriching the world of Indian cinema and television, including Odisha, are immeasurable. His dedication and service to the film industry will remain eternally memorable. While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members."

About Dillip Ray

Born on July 27, 1954, in Cuttack, he took formal training at the Film and Television Institute in Bengaluru before beginning his film career.

Ray has worked on more than 80 Odia feature films, around 15 Bengali films, several Chhattisgarhi productions, as well as documentaries and television serials.

Some of his best-known Odia films are Tisandhya, Baje Bainsi Nache Ghungura, Chaka Bhaunri, Ei Ta Dunia, Mamata Ra Dora, Majhi Pahacha and Bidhira Bidhana.

Ray was honoured with the Odisha State Film Award for Best Cinematography five times for his contribution to the industry.