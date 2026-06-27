/Aadarsha Kutumbam: Venkatesh-Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film locks release date

Venkatesh fans, the wait is finally over as his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, titled Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47, has officially locked its release date. The upcoming project will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a key role as well.

When is Aadarsha Kutumbam scheduled to release?

Venkatesh Dagguabti took to his X profile and shared the poster and release date of his upcoming film, much to the excitement of fans. The caption read, "A date for every family to remember. The doors of # #AadarshaKutumbam open worldwide on OCTOBER 2nd. #AK47OnOCT2nd."

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Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Sudden surprise for

release date. Waiting for Victory Venkatesh, sir, and Trivikram's magic on October 2. Another user wrote, “Except @VenkyMama, the remaining casting looks unpopular, but our mama will never disappoint.” “I've already cleared my schedule; the whole fam's ready for a cinematic family reunion,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Venkatesh Daggubati and acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas are collaborating for the first time as actor and director. Produced by S Radha Krishna (Chinababu), under the Haarika and Hassine Creations, the film is Venkatesh's 77th feature. Alongside Venkatesh, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohit, Pujitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, among others.

Venkatesh and Trivikram's previous collaborations

Trivikram Srinivas and Venkatesh Daggubati have collaborated on several previous projects. Their past collaboration includes the 2001 film Nuvvu Naaky Nachav, in which Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for this cult classic, while Venkatesh starred as the male lead.

In the 2004 film Malliswari, Trivikram again served as the writer, providing the script and dialogues for this romantic comedy starring Venkatesh and Katrina Kaif.