/Harry Styles sparks concern collapsing during London concert; video goes viral

Harry Styles recently gave fans a scare after the singer briefly collapsed on stage during his Wembley Stadium concert in London. On June 26, he appeared to choke on water while performing his hit song As It Was.

Though the singer recovered within moments and finished the show, the incident sparked concern among the netzines as it unfolded in front of thousands of concertgoers.

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What happened at the concert

The incident took place when the 32-year-old was wrapping up the concert. During one of his signature crowd-pleasing routines, which is called the "whale" move, Styles sprayed water into the air before seemingly inhaling the remaining water, causing him to cough uncontrollably.

Several visuals from the venue surfaced online and they were widely shared across social media. The videos show the singer stumbling before falling backward onto the stage. He remained on the floor for several seconds while coughing and trying to regain his breath.

However, he quickly recovered after roughly 20 seconds. Then he sat up, got back on his feet, acknowledged the audience, and exited the stage before returning for his next Wembley concert on June 27 returned to the stage for his next scheduled performance the following day.

Social media is flooded with concerns

Expressing concern, one user wrote, "It’s haunting how he’s struggling to breathe, and the stadium chants his name." Another said, "what a sick boy my god if he does that to me at the show he'll give me a heart attack." One added, "Hahahaha oh man I was about to pass out thinking something had happened." Raising concerns about the his health, "I was there, folks, it was so hot, and get this, the solar radiation had already dropped, and it was still insane!" "Mercy, what a fright, kid," commented another. Many also shared that the weather was hot on the day of the concert.