/Harry Styles responds to fan yelling 'Viva Palestina' during his Amsterdam show, video goes viral

Harry Styles' Together, Together Amsterdam residency kicked off on May 16 and will continue for few days in this month. The residency features six spectacular shows at the Johan Cruijff ArenA and marks his exclusive European mainland stop. However, the former One Direction singer has sparked significant online debate after responding to a pro-Palestine chant during the opening night of his tour in Amsterdam. Several videos have since then gone viral.

What response did Harry Styles give to the fan's pro-Palestine chant?

During the May 16 concert at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Harry Styles was on stage adjusting his earpiece when a fan yelled the pro-Palestine slogan 'Viva Palestina'. In a widely circulated TikTok video, Harry Styles paused briefly, looked toward the crowd and replied with a single word, "Correct."

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The moment quickly went viral. Many fans and advocates for Palestinian rights praised the singer for directly acknowledging the phrase, and few did not align with his words, as globally recognised pop stars rarely address geopolitical conflicts on stage. One user wrote, "He should go to Gaza and see how they treat him there." Another user wrote, "Correct is the most Harry Styles activism possible: zero risk, zero specifics, maximum applause in Amsterdam." "Why can't he say it himself instead of a one word answer?", wrote the third user.

All about Harry Styles' Together Together tour

Harry Styles’ Together, Together is his third major concert tour, launching in May 2026 to support his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The tour features massive extended residencies in just seven global cities rather than traditional multi-city arena runs. The setlist heavily spotlights the electronic, disco-infused sounds of his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco,

Occasionally. (often referred to by fans as KATTDO).

Rather than bouncing from city to city, he is staying in specific hubs for multiple dates. This includes a staggering 30 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City and a 12-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium.