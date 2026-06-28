/Israeli cabinet split on Lebanon deal; Netanyahu calls it 'historic', Ben Gvir 'big mistake'

Israel's right-wing coalition government has appeared divided over the recent agreement signed with neighbouring Lebanon after the United States pushed the Jewish state to reach a deal. The move follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Tehran, whose first clause calls for ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, as part of efforts to end the Middle East conflict that began after the US-Israeli strike on February 28.

The agreement is expected to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Lebanon that followed the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, after Israel launched strikes targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed the US-brokered agreement with Lebanon and described it as a major milestone that weakened Iran and Hezbollah.

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"Yesterday ... we achieved a historic deal for the state of Israel after direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a televised briefing. "This is a blow to Iran and Hezbollah."

Netanyahu also made it clear that Israeli forces would continue to remain in the security zone established by the military around 10 kilometres inside Lebanese territory.

"We will remain in the area until Hezbollah and the rest of the terror groups are disarmed," he said.

"Both the United States and Lebanon have recognised Israel's right to maintain a security zone inside Lebanon for as long as it remains necessary to safeguard our security.

"We will continue to hold this security zone until Hezbollah and all other terrorist organisations are fully disarmed and no longer pose any threat to Israel from Lebanese territory," he said.

Ben Gvir rejects Lebanon agreement

However, the agreement has triggered criticism from within Netanyahu's own coalition. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected the US-brokered deal, arguing that the Lebanese government could not be relied upon to disarm Hezbollah.

"The agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake... Indeed, we are staying in most of the territory for now, but the state of Lebanon will not disarm Hezbollah," he said on his Telegram channel.

"Members of the Lebanese government are Hezbollah ministers, and Lebanon cannot be trusted to take Hezbollah's weapons ... Only IDF soldiers will destroy Hezbollah, no other party will do it for us."