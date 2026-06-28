Apple has hinted that the recent price increases for selected MacBooks and iPads may only be the beginning. The company says rapidly rising memory and storage costs, fuelled by the global AI boom, are putting unprecedented pressure on consumer electronics manufacturers. While Apple has not confirmed which products will be affected next, industry analysts believe iPhones could be among them.

The warning comes after Apple acknowledged that it has "reached a point" where it needs to begin raising prices on more products, suggesting the latest increases may not be the last.

Why are prices increasing?

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According to Apple, demand for memory and storage chips has surged as companies building AI data centres purchase huge volumes of components.

"The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge," the company said in a statement reported by multiple media outlets. Apple added that it had "never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly." Research firm Counterpoint Research has also reported sharp increases in memory and storage prices over recent quarters, adding to manufacturing costs across the industry.

Could iPhones become more expensive?

Apple has not officially announced an iPhone price increase. However, media estimates suggest that higher component costs could add roughly $200 to the production cost of each iPhone. That does not automatically mean retail prices will increase by the same amount, but analysts believe Apple may eventually pass at least part of the higher costs on to consumers. It also remains unclear whether any future price increase would apply only to the upcoming iPhone 18 series or extend to existing models.

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