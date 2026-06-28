/Venezuela earthquake: US teams rescue infant after 72 hours; newborn found alive | VIDEO

More than 72 hours after the devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday (Jun 24), an American rescue team pulled out a nine-month-old baby and her mother from beneath the rubble, the US Department of State said on Saturday (Jun 27). This comes after the deadly quakes, magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck within a minute of each other, resulting in widespread destruction.

In a statement, the State Department spokesperson said, “This heroic rescue was carried out in Catia La Mar by the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue team (USA-01), which deployed to Venezuela on June 26 following activation by the State Department.”

According to the US officials, both the infant and the mother escaped with only minor injuries despite remaining trapped under the rubble for more than 72 hours. The video of the rescue was shared on social media by the US State Department.

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18-day-old baby found alive

In another “miracle” rescue, a newborn and her mother were found alive under the debris of an eight-storey apartment building after it collapsed near La Guaira. Dayana Patiño and her 18-day-old son were stuck under rubble for 32 hours, without being able to breastfeed as they were unable to move. Volunteers searching the area heard the baby’s cries and the mother’s calls for help nearly 12 hours after they began looking for them, despite fears that both had died. Guided by emergency responders, volunteers cleared a path through the wreckage, rescuing the baby first before safely bringing out Patiño. Both were transferred to a clinic in Caracas and did not suffer any fractures.

Merly Adreina Quintero, one of the volunteers, told NBC News, “She fought to keep her baby safe. It was a miracle because neither the mother nor the baby suffered any fractures.”

Rescue operations continue

The rescues come as emergency teams continue searching for survivors after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck Venezuela’s northern coast on Wednesday. The death toll in the disaster has reached 1,430, with tens of thousands reported missing. Authorities expect the number to rise further as thousands were injured and more than 68,900 were missing.