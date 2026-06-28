/Top 10 best goals of FIFA World Cup 2026 so far: Messi's magic, Mbappe's brilliance and sensational Ronaldo

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo and football's biggest stars have produced unforgettable goals. Here's our ranking of the 10 best strikes so far
There are beautiful goals and then there are goals that define careers. Lionel Messi opened his World Cup campaign against Algeria with a trademark left-footed strike after gliding past defenders and curling the ball beyond the goalkeeper. The finish was vintage Messi, but its importance made it unforgettable. It kick-started Argentina's title defence and eventually paved the way for the veteran to register the first World Cup hat-trick of his legendary career while matching the men's World Cup scoring record. The goal perfectly combined technique, composure and football intelligence, making it the standout strike of the tournament so far.
Few players can combine blistering pace with clinical finishing quite like Kylian Mbappe. Against Senegal, the French superstar exploded down the flank, left defenders chasing shadows and unleashed a thunderous finish into the far corner. It was a goal that showcased everything that makes Mbappe one of football's biggest stars—speed, balance, confidence and precision. The strike also strengthened his challenge for the Golden Boot and reminded everyone why France remain among the favourites to lift the trophy once again.
Brazil's Vinicius Junior produced one of the most entertaining goals of the tournament with an electrifying solo effort against Morocco. Picking up possession on the edge of the box, the Real Madrid winger danced past defenders with quick feet before firing a precise finish beyond the goalkeeper. The goal reflected Brazil's attacking philosophy, creativity, flair and confidence. It wasn't just another finish; it was an exhibition of elite dribbling and composure under pressure that instantly became one of the World Cup's defining moments.
One touch changed everything. Ismael Saibari timed his run perfectly before lifting the ball delicately over Brazil goalkeeper Alisson to complete one of the coolest finishes of the tournament. Splitting two elite defenders before producing such a composed chip highlighted Morocco's growing confidence on football's biggest stage. The goal combined vision, movement and execution, proving that spectacular finishes are not reserved only for football's biggest names.
Jude Bellingham answered every critic with a commanding display against Panama, capped by a brilliantly taken goal. Arriving perfectly into the penalty area, the England midfielder showed composure beyond his years to finish clinically and help secure top spot in the group. It wasn't simply about power; it was intelligent movement, timing and confidence. The strike underlined why Bellingham continues to be regarded as one of the world's finest midfielders and a key figure in England's quest for World Cup glory.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored spectacular bicycle kicks, thunderous free-kicks and long-range screamers throughout his career. But at the FIFA World Cup 2026, it was a simple first-time finish against Uzbekistan that became one of the tournament's most iconic moments. Meeting Joao Cancelo's low cross inside the six-yard box, Ronaldo made no mistake to become the first footballer ever to score in six different FIFA World Cups. He later added another goal as Portugal cruised to victory, but it was the opener that will be remembered forever. At 41, Ronaldo once again proved that great strikers are defined by movement, anticipation and finishing, not just athleticism.
Portugal's future looks just as bright as its present thanks to João Neves. The young midfielder showcased remarkable composure by timing his late run perfectly before curling a precise finish into the corner. It was a goal that highlighted intelligence over power, demonstrating why Europe's biggest clubs rate him among the finest emerging midfielders. While Ronaldo grabbed most of the headlines, Neves' strike underlined Portugal's depth and attacking quality. The finish blended vision, timing and technique, making it one of the tournament's most aesthetically pleasing goals.
Japan once again demonstrated why they remain one of international football's most exciting teams. Keito Nakamura capped a devastating counter-attack with a composed finish after sprinting almost half the length of the pitch. The move featured quick passing, intelligent positioning and clinical execution before Nakamura calmly slotted home. It wasn't simply about speed—it was a textbook example of modern transition football. The strike showcased Japan's tactical discipline and fearless attacking approach against one of Europe's strongest footballing nations.
When the United States needed inspiration, Folarin Balogun produced a finish worthy of the world's biggest stage. Receiving the ball with little space inside the penalty area, the striker shifted it onto his stronger foot before driving a low shot beyond the goalkeeper. The goal demonstrated elite composure, quick decision-making and clinical finishing under pressure. Balogun's strike not only lifted his team but also confirmed his status as one of the rising stars capable of delivering in football's biggest moments.
Experience often shines brightest on football's biggest stage. Raúl Jiménez reminded everyone of his quality with a superbly taken goal that combined intelligent movement, strength and a composed finish. Timing his run to perfection, the Mexican striker beat the defensive line before calmly placing his effort beyond the goalkeeper. The strike reflected everything that has made Jiménez one of Mexico's most dependable forwards over the years. In a tournament filled with wonder goals from young stars, this finish proved that classic centre-forward instincts never go out of style.