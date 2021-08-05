Miley Cyrus wants to educate disgraced rapper DaBaby and learn from one another; see post inside

On Wednesday, global pop star Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to offer education and guidance to DaBaby, after the rapper made homophonic comments during a music festival and later apologised for the same.

The aforementioned incident took place during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.



Miley Cyrus said in her post that she is a “proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” and that “it’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”



“There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!” the ‘Malibu’ singer continued.



In the caption section of her long post, Cyrus addressed DaBaby directly, urging the disgraced rapper to check his direct messages (DM) on Instagram. She added that she “would love to talk and see how (the duo) can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future.”

For the unversed, at a recent music festival in the US, DaBaby asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.”



Despite DaBaby’s attempt to apologize via Instagram and Twitter on two different occasions, the rapper has since been dropped from several music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, Austin City Limits Music Festival and iHeart Radio Music Festival.



In his second post, DaBaby wrote, “…social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.”

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he continued.



Fellow musicians such as Questlove, Madonna, Elton John, Demi Lovato and Dua Lipa — whom DaBaby collaborated with on her ‘Levitating’ remix — have since condemned the rappers outrageous comments on social media.