Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian raise temperatures as they pose for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are heating up social media timelines. The actress and the reality tv star have posed for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS.



Megan and Kourtney recently introduced their respective boyfriends- Machine Gun and Travis Baker- at the recent MTV VMAs. The two shared the stage as they introduced their "future baby daddies" before their live performance.

For SKIMS' new cotton underwear line, Megan and Kourtney posed together with apples and roses.



"Kourt, forever isn’t long enough Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims," Megan wrote on her Instagram post.



"Apples or cherries wearing the Cotton Collection @skims," Kourtney captioned her recent post.

Kim Kardashian too shared a few shots of the two stars on her social media.

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for Skims pic.twitter.com/rs8qx8WHo1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021 ×

Both Megan and Kourtney have been dominating headlines because of their love lives.



On MTV VMAs stage, the two gushed over their boyfriends as they introduced their acts. "I am a huge fan of this next performer," Meghan said during the show.



"I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person."



Kourtney added, "I’m a big fan, too and... I think his drummer is super hot." Fox chimed in, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies."



Megan started dating Machine Gun Kelly in June 2020 while Kourtney went public with her relationship with Travis Baker in January 2021.