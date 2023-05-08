Kate Middleton dons bold red Alexander McQueen suit for coronation concert

Catherine Princess of Wales aka Kate Middleton picked a vibrant red Alexander McQueen suit, which comes with a hefty price tag of £2,280, for the coronation concert. She previously wore the scarlet Alexander McQueen ensemble for a Shaping Us pre-campaign launch event last January.

Joining the rest of the royal family at the extravagant event held at Windsor Castle, Prince William's wife sat in the front row and enjoyed the performances of some of the biggest stars of the global music industry. She is seen standing next to Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, in now-viral pictures.

The concert was headlined by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli. The concert also featured performances from British pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. Over 20,000 people attended it.

Hours before the concert, Kate and William surprised royal fans at a Big Lunch gathering in the Berkshire town. Looking casual and chic in a light blue linen blazer by Reiss layered over a simple white top and tucked into black slacks, she had a great time with the royal well-wishers at The Long Walk this afternoon as they tried some homemade gin and "Return of the King" beer.

Kate finished the look with a pair of pristine white sneakers from Veja, and her accessories included pearl drop earrings and her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring.

Alexander McQueen is Kate's favourite designer. For the day of the coronation too, the Princess of Wales picked an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion, and embroidery featuring the floral emblems of the UK - rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock.

