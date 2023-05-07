Kate and William greet crowd, drink gin in their surprise walkabout at Windsor

Since the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, celebrations are in full swing in not only London but across the United Kingdom. People have been organising parties and lunches on the streets, especially in London. After the historic event that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, everyone is now waiting for the starry concert night. Just a few hours before the gala event, Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised a bunch of royal fans in Windsor. The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted the fans with their impromptu walkabout in the Berkshire town. Kate was looking smart in a light blue blazer, which she paired with a white shirt and black trousers. Meanwhile, William sported a dark blue blazer with a light blue-coloured shirt and dark blue pants. The couple had a great time with the royal well-wishers at The Long Walk this afternoon as they tried some homemade gin and "Return of the King" beer.

The official handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a few photos from their outing. The caption of the post read, ''The BIG Lunch.''

The BIG Lunch 🥪🧃🧁 pic.twitter.com/GgvpFYBWFb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2023 ×

As per The Sun, Dion English, who made the gin, said: "I feel amazing that he tried my gin. He said it was very nice, and he said, 'Kate, try this’. Reacting to the beer, that had a photo of King Charles printed on the can, William said that ''he’s going to ask his dad if he’s tried it."



Kate was also seen hugging a little girl, who broke down after seeing the Duchess of Wales. Kate crouched down and spoke to the girl, who was wearing a Union flag headband and a blue dress.



The princess gave the sobbing girl a long hug. William also had a little chat with the same girl, who looked overwhelmed after meeting the royals.



The couple stayed for around 30 minutes as they chatted, took selfies, and shook hands.



Meanwhile, Prince William will appear on the concert stage to deliver a speech dedicated to his father, King Charles. The venue of the musical extravaganza is Windsor Castle and will see performances by pop stars like Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, among others.