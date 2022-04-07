'Designer coffee': Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi announces collab with Starbucks; here's what we know

Sabyasachi and Starbucks collaborating for something exciting. Photograph:( Instagram )
Without divulging much information on the high-end collaboration, there is news that the Sabyasachi x Starbucks line will drop on April 12 .
Indian luxury fashion designer Sabyasachi has now collaborated with premium coffee chain Starbucks for something extraordinary and novel. The two brands have come together to launch a limited-edition collection that has got us very excited.
Without divulging much information on the high-end collaboration, there is news that the line will drop on April 12 and will have a curated line of mugs with patterns that are specially designed by the famed designer.
The announcement was made by the designer himself who took to Instagram to share a video and a picture of him sipping coffee in a Starbucks mug (one we have never seen before).
Sabyasachi is not new to such out-of-the blue collaborations as previously he was in the news when he dropped a limited-edition clothing line for H&M. Then he did one with Bergdorf Goodman New York for jewellery. Nother he did was with Christian Louboutin for a line of limited edition shoes and many more.
Sabyasachi is infact also the go-to bridal wear designer for all Bollywood actresses too. He has dressed almost all actresses who have gotten married in a span of five years from Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and the list goes on.