'Designer coffee': Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi announces collab with Starbucks; here's what we know

Indian luxury fashion designer Sabyasachi has now collaborated with premium coffee chain Starbucks for something extraordinary and novel. The two brands have come together to launch a limited-edition collection that has got us very excited.

Without divulging much information on the high-end collaboration, there is news that the line will drop on April 12 and will have a curated line of mugs with patterns that are specially designed by the famed designer.

The announcement was made by the designer himself who took to Instagram to share a video and a picture of him sipping coffee in a Starbucks mug (one we have never seen before).

Sabyasachi is not new to such out-of-the blue collaborations as previously he was in the news when he dropped a limited-edition clothing line for H&M. Then he did one with Bergdorf Goodman New York for jewellery. Nother he did was with Christian Louboutin for a line of limited edition shoes and many more.

Sabyasachi is infact also the go-to bridal wear designer for all Bollywood actresses too. He has dressed almost all actresses who have gotten married in a span of five years from Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and the list goes on.