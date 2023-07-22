Exercise as medicine for the brain: Enhancing cognition and mental health

The link between exercise and brain health, particularly in older adults and the elderly, is becoming increasingly evident. Physical and mental activities play pivotal roles in maintaining optimal brain function and promoting mental well-being. This article explores the profound impact of exercise on cognition and mental health, highlighting the physiological changes that occur in the brain as a result of regular physical activity.

Boosting Brain Health Through Physical Exercise:

Physical exercise offers more than just cardiovascular benefits; it actively contributes to enhancing brain health. By promoting neuroplasticity, exercise improves the size of the hippocampus and cortical regions, thereby enhancing memory and cognitive abilities. Exercise also has direct effects in reducing insulin resistance, inflammation, and the release of growth factors that support brain cell function.

Aerobic Exercises and Their Impact on Cognition:

Aerobic exercises such as swimming, cycling, jogging, and dancing effects one's cognition abilities and mental health. These activities not only reduce anxiety and depression but also improves sleep, energy levels, and stamina, resulting in enhanced cognitive function and mental clarity.

Indirect Effects of Exercise on Brain Health:

Exercise influences brain health in multiple indirect ways too, including its role in weight reduction, increased vitality, and decreased fatigue. By positively affecting blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and metabolic syndrome risk, exercise indirectly supports better brain function.

Mental Activities and Brain Health:

There is a well-established connection between engaging in mental activities and improved brain health. Reading, writing, and continued work in older age have been linked to enhanced cognition, memory, and reasoning skills. Moreover, explore the protective effects of mental activity against neurodegenerative disorders, depression, anxiety, and stress.

The Power of Exercise as Medicine for the Brain:

Exercise acts as a therapeutic agent for the soul. Encourage individuals of all ages to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines, emphasising the importance of moving more, sitting less, and fostering a positive mindset.

The evidence supporting the role of exercise in boosting brain health is overwhelming. Regular physical activity not only enhances cognitive function but also positively impacts mental health and overall well-being. By embracing exercise as a powerful tool for maintaining a fit brain, individuals can unlock the potential for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

(Inputs by Dr Sanjay Pandey, Head, Department of Neurology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad)

