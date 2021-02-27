Demi Lovato says gender reveal parties are transphobic

Demi Lovato is speaking against gender reveal parties and calling them transphobic.



The singer took to Instagram to share a post calling out gender reveal parties as transphobic. By sharing a post from transgender rights activist Alok Vaid-Menon, “why gender reveals are transphobic.'' The post states that “both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic.”



“This is not about political correctness, it’s just … correct,” the post adds. “We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality. Gender reveals are based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options ‘boy or girl’,” the post continued.



“This definition erases the fact that there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises and that there are people who are neither boys nor girls. The idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science.”

Demi also thanked the transgender rights activist in the caption and wrote, '' Alok Vaid Menon with the real 🙏🏼💕 Thank you for sharing your knowledge and educating us always.



''The refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding of what transphobia is. Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more “natural” than trans people. Only individual people can self determine their gender''. she wrote in the caption.



Demi Lovato has long been an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ community.