Billy Porter wears 7-foot cape dress to Cinderella premiere, wins hearts

There's no fashion risk Billy Porter hasn't taken and not been able to pull off with panache. And the latest Camila Cabello-led 'Cinderella' premiere was no exception to that (fashion) rule.



Porter attended the glamourous event in a two-toned coat gown that had a collared black bodice and was attached to a white skirt with big pockets.



Sharing this bold yet elegant look on Instagram, Billy--who will be seen playing Cinderella's genderless fairy godparent Fab G in the upcoming release, wrote, "#MagicHasNoGender."

The fashionista that he is, Porter finished the look with a shiny, gold manicure, thigh-high lace-up six-inched white boots and statement rings on all ten fingers.



It goes without saying that fans have absolutely loved this look!