'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello features in the feminist re-telling of classic  

It is a classic that everyone has grown up listening to. But Amazon Prime's new film 'Cinderella' attempts re-tell the popular fairytale with a feminist point of view. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday and features singer Camila Cabello in the title role.



As opposed to the story in the fairytale told about a damsel in distress, this version has a contemporary twist with the protagonist aiming to be independent and ambitious.



The film shows Camila as Cinderella, who is a talented designer and wants to start her own business of making dresses and doesn't want to compromise on her dreams even as the Prince wants to marry her.

Watch the trailer here:





Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by musical artists of all time, 'Cinderella' has an ensemble cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.



The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 3.