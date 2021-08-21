Billy Porter to direct queer comedy 'To Be Real' for Amazon Studios

Billy Porter is donning the director's hat very soon again.



The 'Pose' actor will direct the queer teen comedy feature, tentatively called, 'To Be Real,' for Amazon Studios.



Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions has made a deal with Amazon Studios for a queer teen comedy, Deadline has confirmed.



The show is described as an LGBTQ “Superbad” crossed with “Booksmart,” according to its logline.



'To Be Real’ follows three queer friends who escape their hometown for Pride Weekend in New York City where they discover that life over the rainbow is an insane, raunchy, often divisive, but ultimately FIERCE non-stop party.' as per Variety.



Porter began filming on his directorial debut 'What If?' last month in Pittsburgh. The film is also a modern coming-of-age story that follows a trans high school senior navigating an unexpected relationship.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Emmy/Tony/Grammy-winner will next feature in the musical movie 'Cinderella', co-starring Camila Cabello which is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video.