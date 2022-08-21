Ananya Panday dazzles in fuchsia lehenga at 'Liger' promotions; Can you guess its cost?

The promotions of the much-anticipated film 'Liger' are in full swing. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverkonda are leaving no stone unturned to spread the word about the Puri Jagannadh directorial right ahead of its release. Recently, the lead stars reached Guntur to attend a pre-release event with the film's director. Photos from the promotional event are going viral on social media.

In the now-viral snaps, Ananya is seen donning a fuchsia-coloured lehenga by the brand Devnaagri. She has styled it with a chunky gold necklace and gold bangles to match the traditional vibe. She opted for subtle makeup and left her tresses open to flaunt her wavy hair.

Do you know or can you guess how much the lehenga costs? Well, it is available for a whopping price of Rs 85,500 ($1,070) on the official website of the brand. You can either get a custom fit of this lehenga or you can choose between extra small to Double XL sizes.

You can also purchase a similar piece in lime cream, red and blue colours.

On the website, the product is described as: "This set features our graceful fuschia embroidered cotton silk satin lehenga. Paired with a cotton silk satin blouse, enhanced with tassels and resham and sequins embroidery on the neck and sleeves. This comes along with a matching sheer organza dupatta detailed with dori embroidery and sequins."

Also read: Man who robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint has no remorse: 'I don't care'

After 'Liger', Ananya will feature in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' as Ahana. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film tells a sigital age story of three friends living in the city of Mumbai.