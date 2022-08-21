Man who robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint has no remorse: 'I don't care'

Yunis Abbas, who was among the 12 men charged for the 2016 Paris robbery involving American socialite Kim Kardashian, recently spoke to VICE and gave an account of what happened on the day of the robbery and how he planned it with other members of the "Grandpa Robbers".

The accused robber also shared that he has no remorse for his actions and he doesn't feel guilty. "Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don't care."

When asked if he thinks that the incident left Kim traumatized, he replied, "No doubt. Yes, of course. You don't come out of it unscathed. We didn't expect this. Of course, she must have been traumatized. I don't doubt it."

Kim has spoken about the aftermath of the incident and how it affected her several times. She once shared in an interview that she was scared for her life and that she thought that she would get raped that day and be harmed well beyond what actually happened.

The incident also fundamentally changed Kim's behaviour going forward, especially when it came to social media posts and flaunting her wealth online.

Abbas has written a tell-all book explaining his role in the incident, however, he has pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him in court.

Also read: Netizens strongly react to anonymous death threats made against BTS' Jimin and V

Last year, two judges indicted 12 individuals in connection with the 2016 Paris robbery. The case is still ongoing and is expected to be sent to a trial.