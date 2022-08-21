Netizens strongly react to anonymous death threats made against BTS' Jimin and V

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 02:04 PM(IST)

Jimin and V get death threats ahead of Busan concert Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

ARMY came out in large numbers to condemn the anonymous death threats made against K-pop band BTS' Jimin and V. 

On Friday, netizens started reporting suspicious posts containing death threats against BTS' Jimin and V on the fan community platform Weverse. Referring to the upcoming Busan concert, an anonymous person made threats to assassinate the popular South Korean singers and shared a picture of a gun. Screenshots of the death threats have been doing rounds on social media.

One of the death threats read, "The October concert is free and is a nice change to get rid of Taehyung (Kim Taehyung aka V) from Jikook lives. (sic)" Another read, "Taehyung only has till the concert in October to live he should learn to stay away from Jungkook and he is such an attention seeker no one loves you Taehyung 80% of this fandom hates you you dont exit for them they don't say anything because they scared of your fans. (sic)"

BTS fans took to Twitter and urged their agency HYBE to take necessary action. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals how much she charged for her debut film 'Student of the Year'

As per the latest reports, BTS has been chosen as the official ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. Some reports also suggested that the band is in talks for a free-of-charge concert. They last performed in South Korea in March.

BTS has been nominated in several categories for the 2022 MTV VMAs. It will be fun to see how many trophies the Bangtan Boys bag and take back to South Korea.

Topics

Read in App