Netizens strongly react to anonymous death threats made against BTS' Jimin and V

On Friday, netizens started reporting suspicious posts containing death threats against BTS' Jimin and V on the fan community platform Weverse. Referring to the upcoming Busan concert, an anonymous person made threats to assassinate the popular South Korean singers and shared a picture of a gun. Screenshots of the death threats have been doing rounds on social media.

One of the death threats read, "The October concert is free and is a nice change to get rid of Taehyung (Kim Taehyung aka V) from Jikook lives. (sic)" Another read, "Taehyung only has till the concert in October to live he should learn to stay away from Jungkook and he is such an attention seeker no one loves you Taehyung 80% of this fandom hates you you dont exit for them they don't say anything because they scared of your fans. (sic)"

BTS fans took to Twitter and urged their agency HYBE to take necessary action.

🚨MASS EMAIL 🚨



📢 This is Urgent !! Please Email this template (linked below) to hype Right now from all your accounts !! It's on recent issues regarding the hate and malicious comment + de@th thre@t 🐯 has been constantly receiving on WV. pic.twitter.com/q3yegAXByp — Protect Taehyung | Slow (@BlockForV) August 18, 2022

Not only Tae but Jimin is also getting death threats

Hybe We request you to kindly address this issue as soon as possible @HYBEOFFICIALtwt@bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/I0HjCHGHgw — 방탄 포에버 🐻 (@Charu_Mhatre_) August 21, 2022

I would like to inform @BTS_twt that bts's Kim Taehung and Park Jimin have been reserving serious death threats from the past 3 to 4 days trough weverse and there are very few articles bringing this to the attention of public #ProtectJimin #ProtectTaehuyng #WeLoveYouTaemin pic.twitter.com/3w6uhfWiBx — Zainab Jamali (@ZainabJamali11) August 21, 2022

How come I see a lot of death threats on BTS?? Leave BTS alone they haven't done a thing to deserve all this hate from people, death threats is a all time low. Hybe please catch these people and take them to court.



HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP @HYBEOFFICIALtwt pic.twitter.com/mTWsTAd9iu — ᴬᵖᵒᵇᵃⁿᵍᵖᵒ💜 (@CieraLuv1) August 19, 2022

As per the latest reports, BTS has been chosen as the official ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. Some reports also suggested that the band is in talks for a free-of-charge concert. They last performed in South Korea in March.

BTS has been nominated in several categories for the 2022 MTV VMAs. It will be fun to see how many trophies the Bangtan Boys bag and take back to South Korea.