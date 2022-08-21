Alia Bhatt reveals how much she charged for her debut film 'Student of the Year'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt started her acting journey in 2012 and she has already completed a decade in showbiz. At the young age of 19, the diva portrayed Shanaya Singhania on the silver screens and instantly became a national crush. Next to Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, Alia shined like a true star and left a mark with her acting skills.

But have you ever wondered how much she got for her first acting gig bankrolled by Dharma Productions? Well, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, Alia shared that she was paid ₹15 lakh for her debut film 'Student Of The Year'. And, she also shared what she did with her first pay cheque.

"I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money," she added.

Like a sweet daughter, Alia handed her first salary cheque to her mother and indeed, made it a proud moment for herself.

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter was last seen in the OTT film 'Darlings', alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The film was directed by Jasmeet K. Reen and it marked Alia's debut as a producer.

Next, Alia will feature in 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva'. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji while Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Namit Malhotra have bankrolled the project. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni are playing pivotal roles in the film.