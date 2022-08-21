Akshay Kumar's crime-thriller 'Cuttputlli' looks promising; trailer out now

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with another OTT film and it is titled 'Cuttputlli'. Back in 2020, Akshay starred in the 'Laxmmi' and in 2021, he played a pivotal role in 'Atrangi Re'. And, now he is back with another direct-to-OTT release. And, it is going to drop exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, and for fans in the US, the film will stream on Hulu.

Other than Akshay, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in prominent roles. In the movie, the actor turns into an investigative cop who is looking for a serial killer responsible for 3 gruesome murders. The film is set in the hills of Kasauli and has been shot in amazing locations.

In the two-minute-long trailer, Akshay Kumar as cop Arjan Sethi is seen struggling to solve the mystery of horrific murders that have left the city in shock. "3 Murders, 1 City, a Cop and a Serial-Killer out On the Loose!" read the film's description.

By the looks of the trailer, we can say that the film will be full of enthralling twists and turns. Check it out below.

'Cuttputlli' is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film 'Ratsasan'. The movie is produced by Pooja Entertainment, who also produced Akshay's 'Bell Bottom'.

Coming to the screenplay and dialogues, they have been written by Aseem Arrora and the cinematography has been done by Rajeev Ravi.