Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma out for a scooty ride in Mumbai, see viral pics and video

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli consistently give their fans major couple goals. The power couple has once again proved why they are referred to as couple goals. Following their project shoot on Saturday, the couple was seen riding a scooter on Madh Island, Mumbai. The couple might be busy with their respective jobs, but they never miss a fair chance to spend some `us time` together.

After the photo shoot, the couple posed for pictures as well. Anushka could be seen donning all-black in the scooty pictures, while Virat wore a green shirt and black pants. The couple matched by dressing in sneakers and face-protecting helmets. The pictures of the two from the same, are doing the rounds on social media.

A fan commented, "The best couple of the showbiz business", on the other hand, another netizen wrote," Simplicity at its best, amazing couple..."

After dating for almost four years, Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding in Italy. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, which later became the most liked tweet in 2020.

In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the `Jab Harry Met Sejal` actor is all set for her comeback!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film `Chakda Xpress` where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in `Zero` opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.