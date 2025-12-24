/Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla dies at 89, PM Modi pays tribute to the Jnanpith Award winner

Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.
Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing problems. The writer passed away on Tuesday, December 23, at 4:58 pm.
PM Narendra Modi paid tribute
Last month, on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Chhattisgarh, had spoken to Vinod Kumar Shukla and his family to inquire about his health.
PM Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the eminent writer and recalled his "invaluable contribution" to Hindi literature.
"I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla ji, honored with the Jnanpith Award. For his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature, he will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on X.
About Vinod Kumar Shukla
Vinod Kumar Shukla was known for his calm and humane writing style. Some of his well-known works include Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, and Ek Chuppi Jagah. These books changed modern Hindi writing through their simple language and strong emotions.
Shukla was also awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award for his lifelong contribution to Hindi literature. With this honor, he became the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive the Jnanpith Award.
Vinod Kumar Shukla is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.
