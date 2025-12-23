Merry Christmas 2025: Where to go on 25th December? Visit these 6 destinations, this festive season

Holiday cheer is in the air. Finding places to visit this holiday season? Check out the list of six must-see destinations for your Christmas vacation, which will make your holidays unforgettable and remarkable.
Christmas is almost here. A festival of joy, love, and sharing, celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus. Looking for some holiday destinations? We have compiled a list of the six places around the world to celebrate this year's Christmas in a different way than usual. Other than decorating Christmas trees and exchanging gifts, make your way to roam around these suggested locations and spend time with your loved ones and experience the good vibrations and new cultures.
Christmas in Finland is one of the most magical winter experiences. The place is surrounded by snow, including the real Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi. You can experience the Northern Lights, husky rides, grasp the traditions of it, and enjoy festive foods like roast ham, casseroles, and rice porridge with a hidden almond. The celebration begins on Christmas Eve (Dec 24th), reflecting the old customs of the home of Santa Claus, like families spending time together and exchanging gifts, along with the Aurora Borealis dancing in the dark Arctic skies.
Zermatt, Switzerland, is one of the must-visit destinations, which is definitely on everybody's bucket list during this festive season. It transforms into a surreal, car-free winter path beneath the Matterhorn. The place is filled with festive lights over a traditional Alpine wooden house, the scent of mulled wine, and snow-covered views. You can go skiing, do ice skating, take sleigh rides, and have a cosy Swiss dinner.
German Christmas is the most talked-about topic among people. In Germany, the celebration lasts for 3 days, beginning on the 24th (Christmas Eve) and lasting until the 26th of December. You can witness a family-focused holiday featuring popular Christmas markets with treats like roasted almonds, leading to a main celebration on Christmas Eve with tree decoration, having dishes like roast goose or duck with dumplings and red cabbage, exchanging gifts, and spending crucial time with family.
Christmas in London is pure magic and a heaven-on-earth experience. It gets dazzled with festive lights on streets like Oxford, Regent, and Carnaby, which give spectacular illuminations, with bus tours offering great views. You can visit iconic festive markets, ice skating rinks at Somerset House, sing carols with people on the streets, attend church services, and see the must-watch classic pantomimes.
Every December, the city becomes a dreamlike place. One of the experiences to take is that St. Peter's Square hosts a massive, handcrafted Nativity scene and a huge Christmas tree approximately 80 ft tall, gifted from Italy or Europe, where a mass of people gather and do a public lighting ceremony. Alongside, people assemble for Catholic tradition, have family feasts, roam around festive markets, and seek the Pope's Urbi et Orbi blessings.
In Tokyo, Christmas is a vibrant and vast celebration focused on dazzling urban light displays and romantic evenings for couples. One of the most huge and beloved traditions is eating KFC on Christmas while enjoying a festive atmosphere. The city also follows their staple cake, the Japanese cake, which is a light, fluffy sponge cake with whipped cream, topped with juicy and sweet strawberries. However, December 25th is a normal working day in Japan.