Lance Reddick's family disputes cause of death report, says 'no autopsy performed'

Lance Reddick's sudden death sent shockwaves around the country. Recently, reports came out about John Wick's cause of death and revealed that he died of heart disease. Soon after Lance's autopsy report was shared by TMZ, the late actor's family spoke out and disputed the reports, stating that no autopsy was performed on him.



The Wire actor passed away last month at the age of 60.



The document, obtained by TMZ, lists Reddick's immediate cause of death as Ischemic Heart Disease as well as Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease.

Rebutting the reports of the autopsy, Lance's representative said in a statement that Lance was the most physically fit person he had ever known.



"I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions," read the statement, via People.



"Lance was the most physically fit person I've ever known," Hornstein continued. "He exercised daily at his home

gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle."



Concluding the statement, he said, "On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not

corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."



As per the certificate obtained by TMZ, Reddick was also cremated. His representative made no comment on this revelation.

John Wick actor is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.



Lance passed away on March 17. The 60-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Studio City, California.

Born on June 7, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, Lance made his acting debut with the drama series, New York Undercover and went on to star in various films and shows. Lance, who is known for playing serious roles, was best known for his shows like The Wire (2002–2008), and Fringe (2008–2013), among others.



He was set to reprise his role as Charon in the John Wick film series and was in the middle of a press tour promoting the fourth instalment of the film, which is scheduled to premiere on March 24.

