Lady Gaga raises Rs 979 crore with ‘One World’ relief concert for coronavirus

On April 17, the world’s biggest stars got together for the ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert that had Lady Gaga, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney. It also featured stars like Elton John, Lizzo, Beyonce and Taylor Swift among others.

Lady Gaga curated the relief concert and according to reports it raised almost $128 million (979 crores) in the US. Running for two hours, the concert was not planned as a fundraiser but the show inspired people across America to donate.

Lady Gaga kicked off her special with a performance of Charlie Chaplin's Smile and closed it with an all-star rendition of The Prayer featuring singers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

The Global Citizen in partnership with WHO organised the event. Thanking Lady Gaga, they tweeted, “$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon.”

In another news, Lady Gaga has shared the official artwork for her upcoming new album ‘Chromatica‘. The record was due to arrive April 10 but will now arrive later in 2020 due to the current COVID-19 crisis.