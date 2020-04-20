Gene Deitch, director of cartoon Tom and Jerry, no more

Who doesn’t love Tom and Jerry -- the classic cartoon that has entertained audiences young and old alike. In a sad news update, Oscar-winning illustrator Gene Deitch, the man behind the world famous cat and mouse, is no more.

Gene died in his apartment in Prague as his Czech publisher confirmed the news. He died “unexpectedly” according to his publisher.

Gene Deitch, whose full name was Eugene Merrill Deitch, was best known for creating animated cartoons such as Munro, Tom Terrific, Nudnik, as well as Popeye.

Ever since the news of his death came out, tributes have poured in for the star.