Taylor Swift, JLo, Pharrell and others to join Lady Gaga's coronavirus relief concert

It’s going to be a full house this weekend as Lady Gaga confirms that more artists will join her for her upcoming coronavirus relief concert ‘One World: Together at Home’.

Organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, the relief concert ‘One World: Together at Home’ will take place this Saturday, April 18.

Earlier, it was announced that Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin would be taking part. Now, new sets also feature Taylor Swift, The Killers, Christine & The Queens, Pharrell, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and Sam Smith.

Lady Gaga is curating the concert as she announced the new names on April 14 on Twitter. She captioned a tweet: “Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in!”

Meanwhile, an adapted version of ‘One World’ will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, April 19, featuring exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with workers on the frontline.

Also, India’s biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will come together and join hands with global superstars like Lady Gaga, Elton John, David Beckham and others for WHO’s event called ‘One World: Together At Home’.



In another news, Lady Gaga has shared the official artwork for her upcoming new album ‘Chromatica‘. The record was due to arrive April 10 but will now arrive later in 2020 due to the current COVID-19 crisis.