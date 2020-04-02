Here is your go-to guide of everything new you can watch this April

Instead of searching on different OTT sites for the new releases, here is your go-to guide of upcoming shows for you to pick for binge-watching. 

Tales from the Loop

Streaming on: Amazon Prime video 

Premier date: April 3

The Amazon original series follows a story of the town people who live above 'The Loop,' a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, experience things previously consigned to the realm of science fiction.

Modern Family

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Premier on: April 9

A family sitcom created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan revolves around three different types of families living in the Los Angeles area. The show was first aired on September 23, 2009. 

 

Mrs. America

Streaming on: Disney+ 

Premier date: April,16

'Mrs. America' tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett.

What We Do in the Shadows

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Premier on: April 16

The first instalment 2014 New Zealand horror comedy directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, follows a Vampire housemates who tries to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead.

 

 

 

 

Fauda( Season 3)

Streaming on: Netflix

Premier on: April 16

An Israeli television series developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. The third season of the political thriller tells the story of Doron, who lays a trap for a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts him and his team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet's. 

Panchayat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Premier on: April, 3

The comedy- drama series that follows an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a job at a panchayat office in rural Uttar Pradesh. The show also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar in a lead roles.

Money Heist (Season: 4)

Streaming on: Netflix

Premier date: April 3

A Spanish television heist crime drama series created by Álex Pina is back with the fourth season. The fourth season will begin in chaos. 

 

Home Before Dark

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Premier date:  April 3, 2020

Home Before Dark is an upcoming mystery drama series created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. The series is based on the life of young journalist Hilde Lysiak and is set to star Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess.

 

Four More Shots Please!( Season 2)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Premier on: April,16

The series follows the story of four women as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

Streaming on: Netflix

Premier on: April 23

The Japanese franchise follows a sustainable war spawns a 'post-human' threat, Major Kusanagi and her Section 9 team are called back into action. In the year 2045, after an economic disaster known as the Synchronized Global Default, rapid developments in AI propelled the world to enter a state of 'Sustainable War'.

Defending Jacob

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Premier on: April 24

An American crime-drama novel written by novelist William Landay. The book was published in January 2012 by Random House. It tells the story of a father dealing with the accusation that his 14-year-old son is a murderer.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Premier on: April 27

'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' is an upcoming television series created by John Logan. The series is set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension.

 

Hasmukh

Streaming on: Netflix

Premier on: April( Date not announced)

A dark comedy thriller about a stand-up comedian who goes to extreme lengths to overcome his initial failures. 
 

