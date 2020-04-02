Here is your go-to guide of everything new you can watch this April

Instead of searching on different OTT sites for the new releases, here is your go-to guide of upcoming shows for you to pick for binge-watching.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime video
Premier date: April 3
The Amazon original series follows a story of the town people who live above 'The Loop,' a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, experience things previously consigned to the realm of science fiction.
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Premier on: April 16
The first instalment 2014 New Zealand horror comedy directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, follows a Vampire housemates who tries to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead.
Streaming on: Netflix
Premier on: April 16
An Israeli television series developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. The third season of the political thriller tells the story of Doron, who lays a trap for a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts him and his team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet's.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Premier on: April, 3
The comedy- drama series that follows an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a job at a panchayat office in rural Uttar Pradesh. The show also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar in a lead roles.
Streaming on: Netflix
Premier on: April 23
The Japanese franchise follows a sustainable war spawns a 'post-human' threat, Major Kusanagi and her Section 9 team are called back into action. In the year 2045, after an economic disaster known as the Synchronized Global Default, rapid developments in AI propelled the world to enter a state of 'Sustainable War'.
Streaming on: Apple TV+
Premier on: April 24
An American crime-drama novel written by novelist William Landay. The book was published in January 2012 by Random House. It tells the story of a father dealing with the accusation that his 14-year-old son is a murderer.
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Premier on: April 27
'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' is an upcoming television series created by John Logan. The series is set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension.
