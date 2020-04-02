Here is your go-to guide of everything new you can watch this April

Fauda( Season 3)

Streaming on: Netflix

Premier on: April 16

An Israeli television series developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. The third season of the political thriller tells the story of Doron, who lays a trap for a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts him and his team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet's.

