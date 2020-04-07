Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to join Lady Gaga, Elton John for WHO's 'One World' live event for COVID-19

If anything, the coronavirus pandemic has brought people closer what with live music sessions to hefty donations for the welfare of people and so much more.

Now, India’s biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will come together and join hands with global superstars like Lady Gaga, Elton John, David Beckham and others for WHO’s event called ‘One World: Together At Home’.

On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit https://t.co/P7892bxw3u to learn more. pic.twitter.com/NJ6NvGItZn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 6, 2020 ×

The event will be broadcast live on April 18.

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020 ×

The event is being organised by the WHO for collection of funds that would be used to tackle the virus.

Stars including Idris Elba, John Legend and others will be joining the event.

The WHO event will be hosted by popular talk show hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.