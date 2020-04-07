Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to join Lady Gaga, Elton John for WHO's 'One World' live event for COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and ELton John Photograph:( Twitter )

The event will broadcast on April 18.

If anything, the coronavirus pandemic has brought people closer what with live music sessions to hefty donations for the welfare of people and so much more.

Now, India’s biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will come together and join hands with global superstars like Lady Gaga, Elton John, David Beckham and others for WHO’s event called ‘One World: Together At Home’. 

The event will be broadcast live on April 18.

The event is being organised by the WHO for collection of funds that would be used to tackle the virus. 

Stars including Idris Elba, John Legend and others will be joining the event. 

The WHO event will be hosted by popular talk show hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. 

