'The Godfather' to 'Forrest Gump': Here's your Hollywood nostalgia binge guide

From cinematic gems to unexplored marvels to decades-old Hollywood classics, the streaming world is full of classic Hollywood movies that are not only binge-worthy during the lockdown but also promise to leave behind a feel-good nostalgia.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Francis Ford Coppola`s cinematic gem is about Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, and how things turn dangerous when he decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael. It stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano and Robert Duvall amongst others.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video.
"Top Gun" was apparently inspired by a magazine article on Navy pilots. The film followed the life of a fighter pilot and launched Tom Cruise`s career as a global action star. From iconic moments featuring Cruise on a motorcycle and flying a jet, a volleyball game, shirtless men, aerial tricks to its music, there are many reasons to watch the movie once again.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Streaming on: Netflix
The American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the US. The film was directed by Robert Zemeck.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Streaming on: Netflix
The space docudrama, directed by Ron Howard, stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise, and Ed Harris. It narrates the story of astronauts Lovell, Haise and Swigert of the Apollo 13 moon mission, who get stranded after their spacecraft gets damaged.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Streaming on: Netflix
The supernatural psychological thriller, written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, tells the story of Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a boy who is able to see and talk to the dead, and Malcolm Crowe (essayed by Bruce Willis), a psychologist who is trying to help the child.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Streaming on: Hotstar
The film tells the story of Thomas Anderson, a computer programmer, who leads a fight against powerful computers who have constructed his entire reality with a system called the Matrix. Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Anne Moss.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Streaming on: Netflix
It`s a classic film by Martin Scorsese about Howard Hughes, who despite suffering from germophobia and psychological illness, is trying to design a new aircraft. He faces personal issues but becomes a successful filmmaker. The biographical drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Kate Beckinsale.
(Photograph:Twitter)