'The Godfather' to 'Forrest Gump': Here's your Hollywood nostalgia binge guide

Forrest Gump (1994)

The American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the US. The film was directed by Robert Zemeck.



