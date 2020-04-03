Cooking, washing, doing dishes: How celebrities have become more relatable in times of self-isolation

They are celebrities who are idealized for their work. Stars usually are accompanied by a fleet of staff who take care of their needs. Amid coronavirus lockdown, stars have perhaps for the first time got so close to fans. From doing household choses to cooking to even taking up a new hobby, the stars are now no more on a pedestal but doing every jobs just like us.
John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen hosted a dreamy beachside wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals. John also gave a special performance at the wedding.
They have rented a house on the beach where they have quarantined with their family due to the coronavirus pandemic
(Photograph:Twitter)