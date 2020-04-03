Cooking, washing, doing dishes: How celebrities have become more relatable in times of self-isolation

They are celebrities who are idealized for their work. Stars usually are accompanied by a fleet of staff who take care of their needs. Amid coronavirus lockdown, stars have perhaps for the first time got so close to fans. From doing household choses to cooking to even taking up a new hobby, the stars are now no more on a pedestal but doing every jobs just like us.

 

Ellen DeGeneres

The talk show host has time and again admitted that she is very bored being isolated. After trying everything to get out of her boredom, she set about piecing together a 4,000-piece puzzle. 

 

 

John Legend

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen hosted a dreamy beachside wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals. John also gave a special performance at the wedding. 

They have rented a house on the beach where they have quarantined with their family due to the coronavirus pandemic

 

 

Sam Neill

Would you ever imagine Sam Neill washing his shoes? The 72-year actor who has been quarantined due to pandemic, shared a video in which he showed how he had washed his sneakers.

 

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who is been updating her fans from her isolation has re arranged her wardrobe and making labels for her kitchen during self-isolation. Husband Ranveer Singh even revealed that how she had made ice cream sunday for the two of them recently.

Katrina Kaif

In the time of COVID-19 lockdown,  Katrina Kaif is up to cleaning her house. The actor shared videos of washing dishes and sweeping her room.

Naomi Cambell

Naomi Cambell shared a recipe of banana pudding on her Instagram account, which she was trying at her home.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has been posting a couple of videos that gives us a glimpse of her home skills. Recently, Arora shared a video of herself making Besan ladoos at home.
 

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is enjoying his quarantine days with his pet donkey and pony( small Horse). The actor shared videos, pictures in which he is seen playing and eating with his cute pets.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan got clicked while washing dishes. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor also tried his hand at baking a cake for his sister's birthday.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore's mini-movie is out in the time of coronavirus outbreak! The actor shared a video in which she is doing dishes which has been shot and edited by her son. Moore also shared a photo of herself with a vacuum cleaner.

Sidharth Malhotra

Amid all the coronavirus chaos, Sidharth Malhotra tried his hands at something new. 'Student of the Year' actor who has never tried cooking before recently shared a video of cooking prawns.

