Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra join Lady Gaga and others for virtual concert

The entire world, at present, is on a standstill due to the deadly virus, and to combat the effect, governments, NGOs across the world are working to provide relief to those whose lives have been adversely effected due to the lockdown. Celebrities have also joined in this fight against coronavirus, and have extended support in whatever way possible therebny inspiring others to donate and help as well.

A virtual event ‘One World: Together At Home’ was organised by WHO and non-profit group Global Citizen, which brought together a number of celebrities from the Bollywood and Hollywood fraternity.



As celebrities came together to thank all the front line workers, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra joined pop icons like Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, and Beyonce for the special show.



Shah Rukh Khan through his video message appealed to fans to take action amid the crisis and talked about the COVID-19 situation in India. "I love you, stay strong," Khan said to his fans.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, talked about the challenges faced across the world.

Lady Gaga, performed her song 'Smile' while playing the piano, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed the cover of Louis Armstrong’s 'What a Wonderful World'.

The show was hosted by one of the biggest late-night television show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon.