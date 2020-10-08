Kristen Stewart talks of pressure of coming out as lesbian and relationship with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart is now opening up on her affair with Robert Pattinson and coming out as ‘gay’.

The Hollywood actress who found fame with ‘Twilight’ found herself as a talking point in the media because of her relationships. On the November issue of InStyle, the 30-year-old has spoken about the pressure of being labelled a ‘lesbian’ at the age of 21.

Playing it safe while dating Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart reveals that she and him “did everything we could to not be photographed doing things—things that would become not ours.”

She also revealed that she has quit drinking and smoking the day she turned 30.

On her being a queer, Kristen said, “The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, "God, I’m 21 years old." I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery.”

The first girl she was linked to was Alicia Cargile. They were together from 2014 until 2016.

Kristen Stewart had straight relationships with David and Pattinson (2009 to 2013), Michael Angarano (2005 - 2009) and the late Anton Yelchin (2004).