Kristen Stewart says 'Twilight is such a gay movie'

Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the iconic Twilight movie franchise, has shared some unexpected insights about the franchise based on Stephenie Meyer's book series that took the world by storm in the late 2000s.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Oscar nominee, who publicly came out as gay in 2017 during her hosting of Saturday Night Live, asserted, "Twilight is such a gay movie." She pointed to the trio of lead actors—herself, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner—suggesting a subtle queer undertone that was perhaps not explicitly acknowledged.

"Jesus Christ, Taylor (Lautner) and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK," Stewart stated. She also emphasised that the story revolves around themes of oppression and the desire for something that could ultimately be destructive, which she described as a "very Gothic, gay inclination."

The Twilight Saga, set in the Pacific Northwest, follows the love story between high school student Bella Swan and her mysterious classmate Edward Cullen, who, along with his family, are revealed to be centuries-old vampires.

Stewart concluded the interview by suggesting that while she didn't believe the franchise intentionally began with a gay perspective, her presence in the films may have contributed to the subtle undercurrent. "The fact that I was there at all, it was percolating," she said.

Stewart embarked on her acting journey at the young age of eight when an agent discovered her talent during her elementary school's Christmas play. After a year of auditions, she landed her first role in the Disney Channel television film, The Thirteenth Year.

She later starred in films like The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, The Safety of Objects, Panic Room, and Cold Creek Manor among others.