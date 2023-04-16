Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted together at Coachella amid dating rumours

What do supportive partners do on big days? They show up to support each other! And, that's exactly what Kendall Jenner was recently seen doing at Coachella. The supermodel reached Empire Polo Club since her rumoured beau Bad Bunny was headling it. A video of the supermodel dancing in the crowd during the rapper's headlining set has gone viral.

Another clip shows the two roaming around Coachella. Isn't that enough proof that the two are dating? Well, unless they admit it themselves, people can only speculate.

The 27-year-old rocked a chic casual look for the outing. She paired a black leather jacket with a white top and a denim mini-skirt.

The two first sparked dating rumours on February 18 when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by TMZ. They appeared to be on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during their first public outing.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted together at Coachella.



pic.twitter.com/FQWayata6o — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 16, 2023

In the last two months, they have been spotted together on several occasions. According to reports, they also indulged in PDA at popular spot Sushi Fumi and "were kissing openly".

This month, they were photographed together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center. For those unaware, Jenner loves to ride horses and she has a couple of them too.

Jenner has previously dated Devin Booker, Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, and Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid.

On the professional front, Jenner began modelling at the age of 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, she had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Jenner has appeared in campaigns, editorials, and cover shoots for various international magazines and is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE