Diljit Dosanjh makes the crowd go bonkers at Coachella with Punjabi songs: Viral videos

Diljit Dosanjh is taking over the world - and how! He performed at the 2023 Coachella music festival on Saturday and left everyone impressed. Fans were all praise for his energy and performance. He is reportedly the first Punjabi star to perform at the popular US festival.

Dosanjh, who is hugely popular among the Indian diaspora worldwide, opted for an all-black outfit for his performance. He paired it with a black turban, black sunglasses, and even a pair of gloves.

The Punjabi crooner performed his hit songs such as "Vibe", "Patiala Peg" and "Lemonade" for a packed crowd. American DJ and music producer Diplo was also seen grooving in the crowd as Dosanjh was burning the stage with his unmatchable energy.

Reacting to a viral video of Dosanjh, a proud fan wrote, "Historic night in California and proud, inspiring, moment for Panjab and the entire diaspora worldwide." Another commented, "Punjabi artist exhibiting Punjabi culture & bringing pride to our pagh (turban) - nothing better." And, one wrote, "This means so much to so many. Truly brings tears to the eyes. A God-gifted moment."

The diversity or "brown inclusivity", as many are calling it, at the US festival is being praised across platforms. Diljit's fans were beyond excited to see their culture and community getting represented at Coachella.

Other performers at the festival were Pakistani singer and composer Ali Sethi, K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean and Underworld.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is one of the most profitable music events in the world. It sees some of the biggest celebrities marking their attendance for a chillout session. The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends every April in Indio, California.

