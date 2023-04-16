Sam Smith sparks major controversy for 'satanic, hyper-sexualised' show

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith, who came out as non-binary in 2019, is being highly criticised by netizens for his "satanic and overly sexualised" show during his Gloria tour. Netizens are flooding social media sites with angry posts, slamming Smith for wearing devil horns, sheer veils, corsets, wire crowns, nipple tassels, and fishnets while gyrating for fans. He is also being called out for stripping on the stage in front of young, impressionable kids.

Netizens are also alleging that the singer promotes vulgarity and devil worship through his concerts. Sharing a video from Smith's show, a netizen wrote, "Last night Sam Smith performed a satanic show filled with sexual references, fetish gear, a strip tease and a grotesque imitation of sex acts on stage while children were in the audience. One TikTok video shows a mother posting about her 5-year-old attending the concert & meeting the singer. This is not normal. This is immoral. Sam Smith wants to normalise this behaviour."

Another netizen shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Sam Smith again, they don't even try and hide their satanic crap. His shows don't have an age restriction."

And, one penned, "Disgusting for both children and adults. What an obscene individual. I am no prude, this is revolting. Inside of a stripper's joint, okay. In a public venue, indecent and vile. Just sing with your clothes on buddy."

Meanwhile, Smith's fans are coming forward to defend the singer. Siding with Smith, a fan wrote, "Musicians have been doing raunchy/revealing/risqué stage shows forEVER, so don't act like it's something new and uniquely corrupting. The only reason you don’t like Sam Smith doing it is because they're queer and fat, which is very much a you problem. (sic)"

Another commented, "If you're clutching your pearls over Sam Smith doing nothing more risque than the same stuff that already had squares clutching pearls since forever... Elvis, Madonna, Freddie Mercury, Bowie, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more already offended you and your ilk."

On Friday, Smith shared a reel from the tour on his official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "But for now... #GLORIATHETOUR."

In the video, he is seen saying, "Welcome to my gay cabaret." And, it shows the nonbinary singer wearing unconventional outfits on the stage.

Disclaimer: The article is a compilation of thoughts posted by netizens and satire doing the rounds on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of WION.

