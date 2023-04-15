Simon Cowell quits smoking after puffing on 40 cigarettes a day

Simon Phillip Cowell, the creator of The X Factor and Got Talent franchises, says he has finally quit smoking cigarettes after being a chain smoker for decades. From 40 cigarettes a day, he has gone down to zero and has switched to a healthier lifestyle. Ever since his son Eric was born in 2014, he has been trying to give up on the bad habit and now it seems that he has finally succeeded.

Speaking to Mirror, Cowell said, "I'm going to say yes I've quit. I'm vaping so I'm not quite out of the woods, but I don't smoke cigarettes. I have not had a cigarette in about three or four weeks."

He further mentioned, "I mean it was really, really tough. But you probably heard I lost my voice a few weeks ago when that happened obviously I couldn't smoke. And then I realised. You know what, if I can get through four days, I can do a week. I could do a week, two weeks, et cetera, et cetera. And then I just thought, well, this is the moment."

The reality show judge also revealed that he wanted to switch to a healthier lifestyle after his E-bike accident in August 2020 which almost left him in a wheelchair.

He said, "There is that moment when something like this happens in a big accident. And you are lying there. And you are completely helpless, and there's nothing you can do about it. It's the worst feeling in the world. And so at that point, you just realise health is more important than anything else. But I had said those things before. And I didn't really think about it properly. Now I really, really think about it. Which is if you want to have a happy life, as much as you can, you've got to put health number one."

