Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet step out for taco date amid dating rumours

If reports and rumours are anything to go by, Kylie Jenner, 25, and Timothee Chalamet, 27, stepped out to grab tacos on a low-key date last weekend at Tito's Tacos in Los Angeles. The reported couple, however, were not photographed together.

The Kardashians star and the Dune actor, who reportedly started dating earlier this year, went to extremes to keep their rendezvous on the down low, enjoying tacos in the backseat of Jenner's car.

Page Six reported that Chalamet was picked up by Jenner's Lincoln Navigator after an art show. The actor tried to stay under the radar in a baseball hat and face mask. Jenner's security guards were also seen following Chalamet till he reached the restaurant.

Dating rumours between Jenner and Chalamet emerged when a tipster allegedly confirmed to celebrity gossip handle DeuxMoi that the two have been secretly dating since January.

They were also seen chatting at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. While the couple didn't pose together, a resurfaced video shows the Wonka star and the makeup mogul bonding at the fashion gala.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Kylie's car was spotted at Timothee's Beverly Hills home. Her black Range Rover SUV could be seen driving up to the actor's $11 million property, which he bought last year.

Kylie has two kids with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi and son Aire. She was previously in a long-term relationship with rapper Tyga.

Jenner and Scott called it quits for the second time this past December, just two years after rekindling their romance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has been in a number of high-profile romances over the years. He previously dated Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon.

