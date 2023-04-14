Rihanna invests in massive LA penthouse worth $21 million ahead of birth of second child

Pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna has spent $21 million on a 40th-floor penthouse at The Century, one of Los Angeles's most exclusive condo buildings, according to records shared by CoreLogic. The property was previously owned by actor Matthew Perry. It seems that the soon-to-be mom-of-two is upgrading her home to welcome her second child.

She is currently staying in the same building but on the 27th floor.

The nine-time Grammy winner's new Century City abode is double the size of her previous one. It spans over a whopping 9,290 square feet and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Before listing the property in 2019 for $35 million, Perry tapped designer LM Pagano and architect Scott Joyce to rework the modern space. In 2021, Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, the current seller of the property, scooped the spacious penthouse up for $21.6 million and returned it to the market the following year with an initial asking price of approximately $28 million.

The Barbadian superstar can now enjoy 360-degree city skyline views from her apartment. Other highlights of the property include four terraces, a plush soundproof movie theatre with tiered seating, a modular kitchen with two marble islands, and a primary suite that comes attached with dual bathrooms, roomy closets, and a private seating area with a fireplace.

The deal for the penthouse closed on the last day of March, according to records. The buyer was listed as a trust with the mailing address to Evan Jehle, a partner at the New York-based business management company FFO and a member of the Global Advisory Board of Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation.

Jehle has previously handled several other property transactions for Rihanna.

Representatives for his company and the singer are yet to comment on the purchase.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE