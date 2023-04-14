Alia Bhatt marks first wedding anniversary with UNSEEN mushy pics; fans shower love

One year of marital bliss! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot last year on April 14. Today, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, the diva took to social media and shared never-before-seen photos with her husband along with a sweet caption.

In the carousel, the first picture was from her Haldi ceremony. The second picture gave a glimpse of the moment Ranbir proposed to Alia and popped the big question. In the third snap, the two can be seen dancing and smiling from ear to ear.

The post's caption read, "Happy day," with two chick emojis. Take a look!

In the comment section, celebs and fans showered love on the couple. Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saba Pataudi Khan left best wishes and emojis on the post.

Earlier in the day, Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared a few pictures from their wedding on Instagram and wrote, "On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards."

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with the caption, "Happy anniversary my beautiful people, my heartbeats. Love and blessings."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy first anniversary to Raha's Mummy & Daddy."

Ranbir proposed to Alia in Maasai Mara. Speaking about the same on KJo's chat show, Alia said, "In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won't talk about it. We'll just go with the feeling. And that's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara."

