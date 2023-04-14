Kylie Jenner's car spotted at Timothee Chalamet's home amid relationship rumours

Makeup mogul and reality show star Kylie Jenner's black Range Rover was seen arriving at Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills home on Thursday. Rumours are rife that the two are dating each other but wants to keep things private. There are no confirmations, however.

The pictures, first obtained by Daily Mail, show the luxury vehicle driving up to the actor's winding driveway. Chalamet's home is about an hour away from Jenner's lavish $36 million Holmby Hills estate.

The two were spotted chatting with each other at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. However, this is the first time Jenner's car has been photographed at his place. And the internet is going into a frenzy!

Reacting to the viral photos, a netizen wrote, "I honestly think that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make so much sense." Another commented, "And everyone thought we lied when I said I saw Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner holding hands by the London Eye."

And, one wrote, "I cannot believe my eyes and ears. Tell me is this true? Are Kylie and Timmy really together?"

For those unaware, their dating rumours started doing rounds earlier this month when a tipster told DeuxMoi that they've been secretly dating since January.

Kylie has two kids with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi and son Aire. She was previously in a long-term relationship with rapper Tyga.

Jenner and Scott called it quits for the second time this past December, just two years after rekindling their romance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has been in a number of high-profile romances over the years. He previously dated Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon.

